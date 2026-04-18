UAE national judo team raises its tally to 4 medals at close of Asian Championship in China

BEIJING, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE national judo team concluded its participation in the individual Asian Championship today by adding two silver medals, bringing its total to four medals—three silver and one bronze—along with a number of qualification points for the 2028 Olympics.

Eliza Litif secured silver in the under 78 kg category after losing in the final 30 seconds to China’s champion Wuad Hongta following a strong bout, while Dhofar Kosov added the second silver in the under 100 kg category, losing to Bahrain’s Sadraddin Sayed after impressive results in the preliminary rounds.

The awards ceremony at the end of the competition was attended by Dr. Nasser Al Tamimi, member of the National Olympic Committee and Treasurer of the International Federation.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of the Judo Federation, chaired by H.E. Mohammed bin Tha’aloub Al Derai, approved the participation of the UAE national team in the Asian Mixed Team Championship, organized by the Chinese federation under the supervision of the International Federation, scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, at the Ordos Hall, with 10 countries competing so far.

The federation announced the participation of six male and three female athletes across different weight categories: Naji Yezbek and Mohammed Bek (under 73 kg), Omar Jad and Aram Georgian (under 90 kg), Dhofar Kosov and Omar Maarouf (over 90 kg), Bashirat Khuroudi (under 52 kg), Mitha Al Neyadi (under 57 kg), and Eliza Litif (under 78 kg).