One killed, another injured in Melbourne vehicle incident

MELBOURNE, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- One person was killed and another seriously injured today after a speeding vehicle struck a group of people near a comic exhibition in Melbourne, south-east Australia.

Melbourne Police said the vehicle veered onto the pavement and hit two pedestrians, one of whom died at the scene, where thousands of exhibition visitors were present. The other was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police added that a man has been detained and is being questioned, while the circumstances of the incident remain unclear.