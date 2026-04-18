Saqr Ghobash: Issue with Iran stems from its constitution, contradicting sovereignty principles

ISTANBUL, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), said that an accurate and in-depth diagnosis of the situation in the region since the Iranian revolution requires examining the philosophy on which the Iranian constitution was founded, noting that it was built on constitutional and political foundations that, from the outset, carried a vision extending beyond borders.

He stressed that the issue is not a passing debate or a response to a specific statement, but relates to the core of the problem as it has existed since the beginning.

In remarks responding to the Iranian delegation during the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held in Istanbul, Türkiye, he said, “We only need to return to the Iranian constitution, whose preamble speaks of the extension of the revolution beyond borders. Article 154 gives this direction a declared political dimension, Article 11 expands it across borders, and Article 150 institutionalises the protection of the revolution and its gains as a permanent function. Reading these provisions together reveals an ideological project that sees for itself a mission and role beyond its borders.”

He explained that the core issue lies in the fact that this vision, in its deeper structure, is not aligned with the spirit of the contemporary international system, which was established after major wars and tragedies on the basis of respect for state sovereignty, legal equality, and the preservation of national stability.

He added that the essence of the objection is not in rhetoric expressed here or there, but in the contradiction between the logic of the state and that of a transnational revolution. Accordingly, he said, GCC countries have the right to clearly state that the issue with this approach did not begin with a political response or diplomatic disagreement, but originates from the Iranian constitution itself and the philosophy on which it is based.

He added that the region needs respect for the nation state, its sovereignty, and the rights of its peoples, including the Iranian people, to build their future within their legitimate institutions, free from any philosophy that turns neighbouring countries into arenas for interventions, conflicts and external ambitions.