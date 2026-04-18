Young Emirati Traders Award launched to foster youth entrepreneurship, innovation

ABU DHABI, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival has launched the Young Emirati Traders award, under the patronage of Sheikha Rawdha bint Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as a strategic step aimed at empowering children and youth while fostering a culture of entrepreneurship across the UAE.

The award is designed to nurture a new generation of entrepreneurs by instilling core values such as innovation, responsibility, financial awareness, and independence from an early age, while equipping participants with practical skills that enable them to transform ideas into real ventures.

Developed in collaboration with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, the award reflects a shared commitment to supporting young national talents and providing them with a structured platform to explore entrepreneurship in an engaging and impactful way.

The award also aligns with the UAE’s broader vision of building a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy, while strengthening the role of future generations in contributing to sustainable development.

Sheikha Rawdha bint Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: "Empowering younger generations with entrepreneurial skills is a true investment in the nation’s future. Instilling a culture of innovation and self-reliance from an early age contributes to shaping a generation capable of leading the economy of tomorrow with confidence and competence."

Representatives of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development said: "Our collaboration in developing this award reflects the fund’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs at all stages, and to fostering an enabling environment where young talents can explore their potential and transform their ideas into sustainable ventures."

The collaboration with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development comes as part of its ongoing efforts aimed at empowering entrepreneurs across different age groups, and fostering an enabling environment where young talents can explore their potential and transform their ideas into sustainable ventures.