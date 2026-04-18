Young talents shine at UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship opener

ABU DHABI, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The eighth edition of the UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship commenced at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, showcasing promising young talent and high-level performances.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the event drew officials and representatives from sports clubs and academies, reflecting the sport’s continued growth in the country.

The opening day featured competitions in the Youth D (10–11 years), Youth C (12–13 years) and Youth B (14–15 years) categories, with athletes demonstrating strong technical skills and competitive spirit.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the federation, said the intensity of the competitions reflects the high standards achieved by the championship and its growing appeal across age groups.

He added that the event forms part of a broader series of tournaments aimed at developing talent through advanced training and qualification programmes, preparing athletes for international competition.

Al Dhaheri also highlighted the championship’s role in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for mixed martial arts.

Family participation marked the opening day, with strong attendance supporting athletes and enhancing the competitive atmosphere.

The championship will continue with Youth A (16–17 years) and adult competitions, where experienced athletes are expected to deliver strong performances.