Hamdan bin Zayed receives citizens in Madinat Zayed Majlis

MADINAT ZAYED, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received a number of citizens and officials in Al Dhafra Region at Madinat Zayed Majlis, as part of his keenness to follow up on their conditions and review the level of services provided across the region’s cities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, affirming the leadership’s continued commitment to developing the region and enhancing it, and its dedication to providing the foundations of a decent life for citizens, in line with the UAE’s vision to improve quality of life and strengthen sustainable stability.

He noted that the UAE, thanks to the cohesion of its people and the awareness of its citizens, continues with confidence and determination on its development path, relying on a strong social foundation and deeply rooted national spirit.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed added that the nation enjoys security and safety under the wise leadership, supported by advanced defence capabilities and the high readiness of its military and security institutions, which stand as a strong shield in protecting the homeland, safeguarding its achievements, and reinforcing its stability and sustainable prosperity.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed listened to the views and perspectives of citizens on issues related to the services provided to them, reassured himself about their conditions, and reviewed progress across various service and vital sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed and attendees exchanged cordial conversations reflecting the depth of the relationship between the leadership and citizens, and highlighting the approach of direct engagement adopted by the leadership, which strengthens trust and reinforces values of national cohesion and belonging.

For their part, residents of Al Dhafra Region expressed their happiness at meeting H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, affirming their pride in the leadership and praising the comprehensive development and sustainable progress witnessed by the UAE, under the unity of society, solidarity of its people, and their loyalty to the nation and its leadership.

The reception was attended by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, along with a number of officials.