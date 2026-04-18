Cyber Security Council: 25% of publicly accessible files contain sensitive personal data

ABU DHABI, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Cyber Security Council (CSC) has warned that around 25 percent of publicly accessible files contain sensitive personal data, urging users to adopt secure practices when sharing files online.

In its weekly message under the “Cyber Pulse” awareness campaign, the Council highlighted the importance of safe digital behaviour to reduce exposure to cyber risks and threats.

The CSC stressed that encryption and secure account management are essential cybersecurity practices, noting that protecting files transmitted عبر the internet helps prevent unauthorised access and supports a safer digital environment.

It also emphasised the need to manage access permissions and monitor file usage, adding that between 68 percent and 77 percent of privately shared files may be accessible to unintended users.

The Council noted that cloud storage does not guarantee automatic protection, making encryption a critical requirement for safeguarding sensitive information.

The CSC outlined key measures, including using strong and regularly updated passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, avoiding public links for sensitive files, and reviewing privacy settings.

Additional recommendations include deleting unused files and links, securing Wi-Fi networks, updating devices and software, reviewing application permissions, and using virtual private networks when accessing public networks.

The Council also highlighted the importance of backing up data and ensuring secure database management on cloud platforms.

It underscored that strengthening cybersecurity awareness at the individual level is essential, noting that many risks stem from simple actions that can be prevented through basic precautions.

The “Cyber Pulse” campaign, now in its second year, forms part of national efforts to enhance cybersecurity awareness and build a secure digital environment aligned with the UAE’s vision for safe and sustainable digital transformation.