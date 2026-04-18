On inaugural World Public Transport Day, UITP calls on governments to support public transport as strategic, critical asset for communities

BRUSSELS, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Marking the first edition of World Public Transport Day – celebrated every 17 April – and in line with commitment to the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport, the UITP, the International Association of Public Transport, called on governments and public authorities to make public transport a clear priority—and to support it as a strategic, critical asset for communities.

‘’And as a priority, public transport must receive the highest level of public support—so it can operate efficiently, remain affordable, and be protected when economies are hit by volatile energy prices and wider shocks. Its infrastructure must be maintained, its resilience strengthened, and its security guaranteed with the necessary means. This priority must also be translated into long-term financial sustainability through reliable, structural, predictable funding—protected from short-term changes,’’ the UITP said in a statement to mark the day.

‘’We call on all decision-makers to commit to equipping public transport with the resources it needs to deliver mobility to their citizens. Our sector is not only seeking support – but we are also actively doing our part: innovating, improving, and remaining steadfast in our commitment to serve people and communities. As a driver of mobility, economic prosperity, social inclusion, and environmental benefits.’’

Public transport, the UITP added, is steadily reducing its vulnerability, to external shocks – particularly those impacting energy supply – through increased electrification in many regions of the world.

‘’At the same time, the sector continues to innovate, adapt and evolve, embracing new technologies and a wide range of collective and shared mobility to meet the diverse and changing needs of society. Public transport is a cornerstone of the transition to more sustainable and resilient societies, enhancing urban energy efficiency, energy security, and reduce urban transport emissions by up to 50%,’’ it noted.

Observed under the theme ‘’ Invest in Public Transport, Invest in our Future’’, the World Public Transport Day is a chance to shine a light on what public transport makes possible and why its central role in our life must be recognised. It’s a global celebration of the millions of journeys that move people across the world and of the people who make them possible. From everyday commutes to extraordinary destinations, it’s a day to celebrate how public transport connects us all – to people, to life.

‘’Public transport powers our economy. By enabling access for all, it creates value, supports local businesses, and sustains jobs—both within the sector and across the wider economy. A champion of economic development, with every investment in public transport generating a five-to-one economic return,’’ it explained.

It described public transport as one of the safest modes of mobility. Cities with well-developed public transport systems consistently experience lower road fatality rates. Fewer cars means fewer accidents and safer streets for everyone.