25,000 participants reflect spirit of unity, belonging at conclusion of 'Run for the Nation' event in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The ''Run for the Nation'' brought together more than 25,000 participants from across the UAE’s diverse community in a powerful national scene reflecting the country’s deeply rooted values of unity, inclusivity, and social solidarity.

This broad participation highlighted the spirit of belonging that unites all who call the UAE home, while reaffirming the importance of community preparedness and shared responsibility across society.

The run was officially opened with a distinguished aerial display by the Fursan Al Emarat, who painted a harmonious tableau in the colors of the UAE flag across the nation’s skies, creating a powerful moment that reflected pride in national identity and added a symbolic and inspiring dimension to the start of the event.

The run commenced at Wahat Al Karama, an iconic national landmark in Abu Dhabi, and concluded at Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel (Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel), along a route that carried strong national significance and conveyed a clear message that protecting the nation is a shared responsibility expressed through awareness, solidarity, and national belonging.

The event witnessed wide participation from senior citizens, People of Determination, youth, families, and professional runners, reflecting the unity of UAE society and the active role of its members in supporting national initiatives and promoting a culture of positive community engagement.

In this context, Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Zayed Charity Run Higher Organising Committee, affirmed that the “Run for the Nation” represents a leading model of national initiatives that reflect the high level of community awareness in the UAE and embody the commitment of individuals to the values of belonging and active participation. He noted that the strong turnout demonstrates the deep connection that the community share with their homeland and its wise leadership.

“What we are witnessing today in terms of strong community presence and active participation from all age groups reflects the importance that national initiatives hold within the collective consciousness of UAE society. It confirms that fostering a culture of community readiness and strengthening national awareness is a shared responsibility in which institutional efforts align with those of individuals.

The ‘Run for the Nation’ brings these values to life in a practical way, reinforcing social cohesion and solidarity while promoting healthy and active lifestyles that contribute to building a more aware and cohesive society capable of supporting sustainable national development,” he added.

Following the run, participants and their families gathered at the accompanying community village at Erth Abu Dhabi, which served as a vibrant interactive space in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere. The village featured a variety of activities, entertainment programmes, and community initiatives that encouraged engagement and strengthened social connection.

The run was organised in collaboration between the Zayed Charity Run Higher Organizing Committee and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council as part of their ongoing efforts to support national initiatives aimed at enhancing quality of life, promoting physical activity, and encouraging community participation in events that contribute to building a healthy society.

The Run for the Nation reaffirms its position as a leading national initiative that brings community members together under a shared national platform, strengthening the values of belonging and shared responsibility towards the nation, and reflecting Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a society rooted in active community engagement.