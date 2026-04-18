Emirates Club in Ras Al Khaimah launches new 750-metre walking track

RAS AL KHIAMHA, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Cultural and Sports Club in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) has launched a new 750-metre walking track and promenade as part of its efforts to promote healthy lifestyles and enhance community engagement in the emirate.

The Club said the new facility is designed for walking, jogging, and light exercise, offering residents a dedicated space for physical activity and seeks to encourage residents to maintain a healthy lifestyle and provide a safe, accessible area for daily exercise.

The promenade is designed to be a family-friendly space and aligns with broader efforts in Ras Al Khaimah to increase outdoor activity spaces.