IOC announces Olympic champions, medallists, Olympians as Athlete Role Models for Dakar 2026

LAUSANNE,18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the first group of Athlete Role Models for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG), marking an important step in preparations for the first Olympic sporting event to be held on the African continent.

In collaboration with the International Federations, experienced Olympians from the 25 competition sports and 10 engagement sports on the Dakar 2026 programme have been selected as Athlete Role Models.

The IOC has announced an initial list of 31 Athlete Role Models for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, including multiple Olympic champions and medallists.

The Athlete Role Models will provide mentoring and workshop training to young athletes on site during Dakar 2026.

Since the inaugural Singapore 2010 YOG, the Athlete Role Model programme has been a central component of each edition, providing the young athletes competing with a chance to learn from experienced Olympians.

The Athlete Role Models will be on the ground in Senegal to engage with competing athletes, providing support and advice around competition and taking part in educational workshops. These workshops cover topics such as career management, injury prevention and mental preparation, among many other things.

The Athlete Role Models will also attend training sessions, engage with the local community, support the athletes from the sidelines and be there to congratulate them at victory ceremonies.

This announcement underscores the IOC’s commitment to delivering a meaningful athlete experience at the Youth Olympic Games, while supporting the legacy of Dakar 2026 in Senegal and across Africa.

The Dakar 2026 YOG will take place from 31 October to 13 November 2026, bringing together around 2,700 young athletes aged up to 17 across three host zones: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.