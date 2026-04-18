Muslim Council of Elders: Preserving Islamic heritage contributes to entrenching values of peace, moderation, openness

ABU DHABI, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders affirmed that human heritage represents the memory of peoples and the record of their civilisational identity, serving as a bridge for communication between nations.

It emphasised that preserving human heritage means protecting humanity’s collective memory and investing in a future governed by peace.

In a statement issued on World Heritage Day, observed on 18th April, the Muslim Council of Elders declared that protecting heritage is a shared human responsibility, particularly considering the threats it faces from conflicts, climate change, or attempts at erasure and distortion.

The Council stressed that preservation includes safeguarding the values and customs that strengthen identity and belonging.

The Council clarified that Islamic heritage constitutes one of the most prominent tributaries of human heritage, as it embodies the values of mercy, justice, and mutual understanding.

Throughout history, Islamic heritage has offered a civilisational model based on knowledge, respect for diversity, and positive interaction with other cultures.

The statement also noted that preserving Islamic heritage contributes to entrenching the values of moderation and openness, while confronting discourses of extremism and hatred. It called for utilizing this heritage to promote dialogue, tolerance, and the building of bridges of understanding among peoples.

The Muslim Council of Elders renewed its call to the international community to strengthen joint efforts aimed at protecting human heritage and preserving its components, thereby safeguarding humanity’s memory and advancing the path of coexistence and peace.