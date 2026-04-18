Arab Parliament calls on parliaments to condemn blatant Iranian attacks against Arab countries

CAIRO, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, called on all national, regional, and international parliaments to rise to the level of responsibility by issuing a clear and explicit condemnation of the blatant attacks carried out by Iran against Arab countries, rejecting any practices that violate their sovereignty or threaten their security and stability, and endanger the safety of maritime routes.

He stressed that this would help reinforce respect for international law, promote accountability, and send a collective deterrent message to prevent the recurrence of such violations in the future.

This came in the keynote address delivered by the Speaker of the Arab Parliament before the 152nd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The Speaker added that the recent Iranian attacks, given their severity, danger, and cross-border reach, cannot be viewed as isolated incidents, but rather constitute a direct threat to the security and stability of several Arab countries, foremost among them the Gulf states.

He also emphasized that any negotiation process aimed at containing the escalation or addressing its consequences would remain insufficient unless the affected countries are included as partners in shaping its outcomes, ensuring they are fully informed of the agreement’s details, achieving sustainability and acceptance, and safeguarding their legitimate security interests.