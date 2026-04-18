Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs discuss latest regional developments

ABU DHABI, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Yvette Cooper, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

During the meeting, they discussed overall developments in the region, as well as the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks that targeted the United Arab Emirates and a number of brotherly and friendly countries, and their serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, the safety of international navigation, energy supplies, and the global economy.

Yvette Cooper reaffirmed her country’s solidarity with the UAE in taking the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, safeguard the integrity of its territory, and ensure the security of its citizens, residents, and visitors.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for Cooper’s visit, noting that it reflects the distinguished relations between the two countries and embodies the United Kingdom’s full solidarity with the UAE in the aftermath of this Iranian terrorist aggression. He also confirmed the safety of all residents and visitors in the country.

Yvette Cooper reviewed the latest regional developments, particularly those related to the recent announcement by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. They also discussed the importance of intensifying international efforts to consolidate security and stability and enhance opportunities for sustainable peace in the region.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest related to UAE-UK relations and ways to further develop them in a manner that serves the shared interests of both countries and promotes the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State.