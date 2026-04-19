New UAE ambassadors take oath before UAE President

ABU DHABI, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the swearing-in of a number of newly appointed UAE ambassadors.

During the ceremony, His Highness wished the ambassadors success in carrying out their duties and in strengthening bilateral relations in line with the UAE’s approach to building constructive partnerships that support mutual interests and contribute to shared prosperity while fostering cooperation and understanding among peoples around the world.

His Highness also affirmed that the UAE’s longstanding approach is rooted in strengthening cooperation and building development-focused partnerships for the benefit of its people and peoples around the world.

Those who took the oath were His Excellency Omar Rashid Matar Saeed Al Neyadi, Ambassador to the Republic of Costa Rica; His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Bandooq Al Qamzi, Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN); His Excellency Mohammed Matar Butti Al Khaili, Ambassador to Ukraine; and His Excellency Fahad Abdulrahman Ali Al Bishr, Ambassador to the Republic of Uganda.

The ceremony was attended by a number of ministers and officials.