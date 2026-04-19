Zayed Authority for People of Determination organises 'Positive Shock' community experience at Yas Mall

ABU DHABI, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Authority for People of Determination launched an interactive awareness experience at Yas Mall as part of World Autism Month, transforming traditional messaging into an immersive public engagement initiative.

The initiative featured surprise musical performances by People of Determination with Autism Spectrum Disorder, including Sara Al Qutb, Zayed Mohammed Al Zaabi and Ahmed Al Hashemi, capturing the attention of visitors and encouraging direct interaction.

The performances, specially composed to reflect each participant’s abilities, showcased diverse expressions ranging from calm and balanced melodies to energetic compositions, highlighting individual creativity.

The experience was further enhanced through digital screens displaying awareness messages and QR codes, enabling visitors to access short videos introducing the performers and their stories.

The initiative utilised a creative approach, including capturing authentic public reactions and engaging influencers, to deliver a more impactful and credible message.

The Zayed Authority for People of Determination said the initiative aims to challenge misconceptions about autism and highlight the capabilities of People of Determination, promoting inclusion in public spaces.

It added that the initiative aligns with the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026 by emphasising the role of families in supporting and empowering individuals.

Huda Ibrahim Al Khamis, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said, “We are working in partnership to empower People of Determination and enhance their participation in the creative sector, while promoting a culture of inclusion.”

She added that the performances form part of a broader programme celebrating World Autism Month, featuring trained participants presenting musical compositions.

The initiative was implemented in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Aldar Properties.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to developing innovative awareness initiatives that enhance quality of life and support the inclusion of People of Determination in society.