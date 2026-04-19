Ninth edition of International Festival of the Arabic Language and Culture concludes in Milan

MILAN, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The ninth edition of the International Festival of the Arabic Language and Culture concluded in Milan, examining the role of Arabic in shaping European literature.

Held under the patronage of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), in collaboration with the Arabic Cultural Institute and the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, the festival ran under the theme “The Arabic Weave in the Fabric of European Literature”.

The two-day event brought together 24 academics, researchers and writers from 13 Arab and European countries, exploring linguistic, narrative and poetic exchanges across Mediterranean cultures.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said, “The UAE places culture at the centre of dialogue between peoples, with books serving as a bridge between civilisations under the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”

He added that Arabic culture has historically enriched European literature through translation and intellectual exchange.

Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary-General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, highlighted the depth of Arabic influence in European languages through loanwords and translation, noting ongoing efforts to strengthen research collaboration between Arab and European scholars.

Wael Farouq, Director of the Arabic Cultural Institute, said the festival aims to explore Arabic’s continued contribution to European literary traditions and promote dialogue across cultures.

The programme included research sessions on Arabic linguistic influence in Europe, the impact of One Thousand and One Nights on European literature, and the evolution of Arabic narrative forms.

Discussions also covered diaspora literature, the role of Orientalists and Arabists, and cultural exchanges across the Mediterranean.

The festival concluded with a session on poetic and literary dialogue, followed by a cultural performance combining poetry and music.