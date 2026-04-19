SCC approves draft law regulating University of Arts

SHARJAH, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) approved the 2026 draft law regulating the University of Arts, after incorporating several amendments. The draft law was discussed during the Council's fourteenth session, held as part of its third regular session of the eleventh legislative term, at its headquarters in Sharjah.

The session was chaired by Halima Humaid Al Owais, Chair of SCC.

The Council discussed the draft law regulating the University of Arts and the report submitted by the Council's Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Proposals, and Complaints Committee.

The meeting was held at the Council, in the presence of Dr Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Member of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) and Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah; Dr Aisha Mohammed Obaid Bukhatir Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research; Counselor Yousef Hassan Al Ali, Director of the Experts and Consultants Office at the Legal Department; Counselor Saleh Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the Emiri Legal Affairs Office at the Legal Department; and Aisha Mohammed Hazim Al Suwaidi, Director of the Legislation Department at the Legal Department.

Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar explained that the idea of establishing the University of Arts arose from the continued success of the Sharjah Academy of Performing Arts. The next step, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, was to establish the University of Arts by merging the College of Fine Arts and Design at the University of Sharjah.

He pointed out that the project includes articles regulating the university’s competencies, especially in its path aimed at preparing graduates to join the creative industry locally and globally. He clarified the general rationale behind the draft law, specifically explaining the reasons that prompted the government to prepare and regulate it, its legislative and legal significance, and the rationale for drafting the law within the context of Sharjah's distinguished universities, renowned for their excellence across all disciplines.

Obaid Ishaq Al Mazmi, Rapporteur of the Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Proposals, and Complaints Committee of the Council, presented the draft law for the year 2026 regulating the University of Arts, outlining the definitions, objectives, functions, and other legal provisions included in the draft, which was discussed and subsequently approved.