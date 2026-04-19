Al Qassimi Hospital adopts latest coronary angiography programme

SHARJAH, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, part of the Emirates Health Services (EHS), announced the launch of the latest coronary angiography programme, "Ultreon 3.0," a fourth-generation, high-resolution imaging technology using light and infrared light. This groundbreaking step marks a first in the Middle East and reflects SEHA's commitment to adopting the latest advanced medical solutions to enhance diagnostic accuracy and the quality of cardiac care.

Dr Arif Al-Nouriani, Executive Director and Head of the Heart Centre at Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, confirmed that the introduction of the new programme represents a qualitative leap in the diagnosis of coronary artery disease. He explained that it offers the most advanced imaging accuracy globally for detecting arterial narrowing and hardening, and that the programme combines light and infrared radiation, providing an unprecedentedly detailed view of the artery structure. He added that one of the programme's most prominent features is the ability to perform imaging without the need for contrast dye, along with the procedure's speed of less than one second.

Dr Al-Nouriani pointed out that the programme utilises artificial intelligence technologies for advanced data analysis. It also determines the degree of arterial narrowing and measures physiological blood flow velocity with greater accuracy, reaching approximately 82% compared to traditional methods. This allows for a comprehensive assessment that combines diagnostic imaging with functional analysis simultaneously, in addition to the ability to identify areas of fatty and calcified plaque buildup. This constitutes a true revolution in the diagnosis of heart and coronary artery disease.

The Heart Centre at Al Qassimi Hospital has begun using the new programme, treating two Emirati patients. Initial results have shown high levels of accuracy and efficiency. This programme will directly contribute to improving patient outcomes by reducing cardiac stent failure rates in both the short and long term. This, in turn, will positively impact mortality rates and reduce hospital readmissions, ultimately supporting better patient health outcomes and enhancing their quality of life.

The adoption of this advanced programme aligns with EHS strategy to develop specialised and precise services, employing the latest medical innovations and smart technologies. This strategy reinforces the UAE's leading position in the healthcare sector and solidifies its status as a leading regional centre for providing high-quality healthcare.