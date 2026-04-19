UAE Pavilion opens tomorrow at Defence Security Asia 2026 featuring leading national defence companies

KUALA LUMPUR, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The 19th edition of the Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA 2026) will commence tomorrow at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur, with the UAE National Pavilion set to welcome international delegations, decision-makers and defence leaders over the four-day event.

The UAE National Pavilion is participating with the support of the UAE Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement.

The pavilion is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, and showcases a range of leading UAE-based defence and security companies.

Notable participants include EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups; Calidus Group, a UAE-based defence company; Resource Industries, a provider of defence and security solutions; and ASIS Boats, a manufacturer of high-performance rigid inflatable boats.

The UAE’s participation in DSA 2026 comes as part of a national direction to enhance the presence of Emirati companies on international platforms and reinforce their position as trusted partners within the global defence industry ecosystem.

Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement is supporting this participation by enabling national companies and bringing them together under a unified national pavilion, in collaboration with ADNEC Group.

This participation also represents an opportunity to strengthen international partnerships and expand cooperation with global partners, contributing to knowledge transfer and the development of national capabilities.

Within the pavilion, a wide range of advanced products and solutions will be showcased throughout the event to the Asia-Pacific defence and security market.

EDGE Group is returning to DSA with a multi-domain showcase of advanced and highly disruptive systems and solutions, offering regional forces the latest technology in modern operations.

Systems on show include mission-proven precision-guided munitions, autonomous unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and loitering munitions, AI-enhanced electro-optic (EO) and radar systems, high-performance firearms, multi-mission naval vessels, ultra-secure communication systems, electronic warfare (EW) solutions, and multi-role armoured vehicles.

EDGE will also showcase advanced missile systems, including the MANSUP-ER (Extended-range) all-weather anti-ship missile and the rapidly deployable SKYKNIGHT air defence missile system.

As part of the UAE National Pavilion, Calidus Holding Group will showcase a suite of its integrated defence solutions across air, land, and maritime domains.

These include models of the Badr-250 (B-250) aircraft, the advanced “Mazyad 001” vehicle, as well as variants of the “AlHeda” missile systems, along with a model of the PV38 patrol vessel.

These systems are fully manufactured in the UAE in accordance with the highest and latest international standards and technologies, by qualified national talents, reflecting a practical embodiment of the Group’s advanced manufacturing capabilities.

ASIS Boats, a global leader in advanced maritime solutions, will present its range of advanced military and professional rigid inflatable boats (RIBs), highlighting its fully customised, high-performance platforms trusted by defence and government agencies worldwide.

In addition, ASIS will showcase its integrated maritime defence capability, featuring an interceptive anti-drone system seamlessly embedded within its vessels to enhance multi-domain security and operational readiness.

Resource Industries will exhibit products from its Aerospace, EW, and Land Systems divisions. These include two combat vehicles, the MOREB MRAP double-cabin combat vehicle and the APC variant of the MOREB light strike reconnaissance vehicle.

Both vehicles are equipped with remote weapon stations (RWS), including the TRAKON30 and TRAKON LITE, while the MRAP features Resource Industries’ UNI3008 long-range, wide-area jamming solution mounted in the cargo bay.

The company’s aerospace product showcase will feature the H500 UAV heavy-lift helicopter, the V-15 VTOL UAV, and a three-quarter mock-up of its RI-MALE UAV.

In the EW segment, Resource Industries will present the Sky Sentry jamming system and the PULSE50 anti-drone gun, in addition to the UNI3008 jamming system.

Capital Events, the event management arm of the ADNEC Group, along with Al Jundi Journal, the official journal of the UAE Ministry of Defence, the media partners for the United Arab Emirates National Pavilion, will participate alongside leading defence and security companies.

Capital Events will be showcasing the UAE’s leading defence events, including the 2027 editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) 2026, and the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2028.

DSA 2026 will take place from 20th to 23rd April 2026. Visitors are invited to explore the United Arab Emirates National Pavilion in Hall 4, Stand 4100, where they can engage with senior leaders, engineers, and specialists to exchange knowledge and foster strategic partnerships. Discover the latest advanced technologies designed to enhance defence capabilities and unlock new opportunities for international cooperation.