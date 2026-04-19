Saqr Ghobash, Jordanian First Deputy Speaker renew condemnation of heinous Iranian attacks

ISTANBUL, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Khamis Atieh, First Deputy Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives, on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the IPU and the 217th session of the Governing Council, hosted by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye in Istanbul.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and explored prospects for enhancing parliamentary cooperation to boost the effectiveness of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting shared interests and promoting regional stability.

They also reviewed developments in the region, including the heinous and terrorist Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and several fraternal and friendly countries, and their serious repercussions on regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on the safety of international navigation, global energy markets, supply chains, and international trade.

The two sides further addressed Iranian attacks targeting civilians, civilian facilities, and infrastructure in the UAE and across the region, stressing that such actions constitute violations of international law and norms and undermine regional security and stability.

Saqr Ghobash and Dr Atieh strongly condemned the terrorist Iranian attacks, affirming that they represent a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.

Dr Atieh reiterated the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken to defend its sovereignty and security, and to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.

Ghobash emphasiSed that the UAE has consistently adopted a policy of restraint and prioritised diplomatic solutions before and during the crisis, avoiding involvement in any military escalation, including refraining from allowing its territory or facilities to be used to launch military operations against any party, in line with its firm commitment to supporting regional and international security and stability, ensuring the continued flow of energy supplies, and maintaining the balance of the global economy.

He also underscored the UAE’s full solidarity with Jordan in the face of any threats to its security and stability, commending Jordan’s firm stance rejecting unjustified Iranian attacks on its territory and on the Gulf states.

Ghobash noted that Jordan is a key strategic partner of the UAE, highlighting that non-oil bilateral trade has recorded significant growth of 138 percent over the past decade, reflecting the depth and diversification of economic ties.

Both sides stressed the importance of unifying positions within the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union to help shape coordinated parliamentary stances that enhance security and stability and serve issues of common interest.

They also affirmed that UAE-Jordan relations are built on a solid foundation of brotherhood and mutual political understanding, strengthened over decades of close coordination between the leaderships of both countries, reflecting a shared strategic vision aimed at supporting regional stability and advancing joint Arab action in addressing accelerating challenges.

Several FNC members and Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Türkiye, attended the meeting.