Sharjah Police, HR Department mark second graduation of Occupational Safety & Health Representatives

SHARJAH, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police General Command (SPGC) and the Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR) celebrated the graduation of the second batch of the "Occupational Safety and Health Representatives in Government Entities in the Emirate" project. The ceremony was held at the Sharjah Classic Cars Club and Museum, in the presence of Majid Hamad Al Marri, Director of SDHR, and Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of the General Department of Prevention and Safety, along with a number of officials from both sides.

Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour affirmed that this project embodies the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah to promote safe and sustainable work environments and to instill a culture of prevention and professional responsibility across all government entities. He noted that the programme, with its specialised modules in occupational safety and health, relevant legislation, risk identification mechanisms, and first aid, has proven its importance in preparing qualified personnel capable of effectively contributing to the protection of lives and property and raising the level of institutional performance. He commended the significant efforts exerted by the organising bodies and the fruitful cooperation witnessed among the various institutions, which has been instrumental in the project's success and continuity according to the highest professional standards.

Brigadier Dr Ahmed Al Naour explained that the project is being implemented according to a phased training plan, extending from January of this year until November 2026, through successive training groups covering the seven specialised modules. This ensures the programme's comprehensiveness, its coverage of various government entities, and the enhancement of their personnel's competence in the fields of occupational safety and health.

For his part, Majid Al Marri affirmed that this project is part of joint efforts aimed at developing institutional capabilities and strengthening the occupational safety and health system, thus contributing to a safe government work environment. He pointed out that the graduation of the second cohort of the "Occupational Safety and Health Representatives" project is not merely the outcome of a training programme, but also represents a qualitative investment in human capital and the consolidation of occupational safety and health practices according to the latest standards. This supports the government's journey of excellence and aligns with the aspirations of the wise leadership.

The Director of SDHR commended the efforts of SPGC in the success of this pioneering project, emphasising that the integration of roles among government entities constitutes a fundamental pillar for elevating the work system and achieving the highest levels of efficiency and institutional quality.