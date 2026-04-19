SEWA completes Control Systems Development Project

SHARJAH, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its commitment to enhancing electricity networks and providing the best services to the emirate's residents, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) has completed a project to develop its control systems.

This project involved connecting more than 10 substations to the Control and Monitoring Centre via communication networks and terminal control units.

The project included the successful testing of seven control and communication units, the installation and modification of more than 36 fiber optic links, and the installation of 72 multi-functional energy meters (MFMs).

Engineer Ahmed Bani Yas, Director of the Control and Monitoring Centre, emphasised that SEWA's Control Centre serves as the "watchful eye" for monitoring electrical loads and emergencies around the clock. This ensures the efficient operation of the networks and enhances safety and reliability through comprehensive monitoring and control of systems and substations.

Engineer Ahmed Bani Yas explained that SEWA is committed to providing the latest technologies to develop the Control Centre, which contributes to improved management of the electrical networks and provides accurate visibility into loads across all substations 24/7.

He pointed out that expanding the fiber optic network is a crucial step in connecting main and branch stations by laying new cables according to best practices and providing advanced communication equipment that allows for comprehensive station monitoring and direct communication with station personnel to address any emergencies.

Ahmed Bani Yas emphasised the vital role played by the control centre staff, who work around the clock to monitor the network and the stations connected to the centre, in addition to overseeing maintenance work and coordinating with the stations to make appropriate decisions and respond quickly to any sudden changes or emergencies.