Dubai Municipality launches first-of-its-kind 'Work from Park' initiative

DUBAI, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has launched the “Work from Park” initiative, marking a strategic step towards redefining the role of public parks as integrated urban spaces that seamlessly combine productivity, leisure, and nature.

The initiative introduces flexible work environments within parks, positioning them as more vibrant, attractive, and high-quality destinations that enhance quality of life.

As part of the implementation of this strategic initiative, Dubai Municipality has signed two Memoranda of Cooperation with Group AMANA and Letswork LLC to support the development and operation of advanced infrastructure for future-ready workspaces within public parks across the emirate.

The initiative forms part of Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to activate public parks and facilities as multi-functional urban assets that support modern lifestyles and work patterns, enhance economic productivity, and foster social and community engagement. It aligns with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Parks and Greenery Strategy, supports the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and contributes to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The “Work from Park” initiative presents an innovative urban model that repositions public parks as open, productivity-enabling environments designed to support entrepreneurs, freelancers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and the growing remote working ecosystem, while preserving their role as recreational destinations.

The first flagship destination under the initiative is set to open in May 2026 at Al Barsha Pond Park. It will feature modular workspaces designed to high sustainability standards and seamlessly integrated with the park’s natural environment. Additional locations will be introduced across parks throughout the year, further expanding the concept across the emirate.

Under the agreement, Group AMANA, through DuBox, will construct and develop the first ‘Work from Park’ destination at Al Barsha Pond Park, utilising advanced off-site modular construction technology in line with principles of sustainability, flexibility, and speed.

As part of the agreement with Letswork, the partnership will focus on activating and operating the initiative across public parks, including Al Barsha Pond Park, creating an open and flexible working environment accessible to all. Through the Letswork platform, users will gain access to a diverse network of workspaces, including hot desks, event spaces, podcast studios, and creative production facilities.

The collaboration with Letswork will also support content creators through the development of dedicated creative workspaces tailored to their needs, preferences, and working styles, strengthening their presence within Dubai’s growing creative economy. In addition, the partnership will introduce educational programmes and collaborative sessions aimed at nurturing creative talent, promoting entrepreneurship, developing skills, and unlocking new opportunities for collaboration.

Collectively, these partnerships will ensure seamless integration across design, development, and operations, enabling public parks to support productivity while strengthening community engagement.

The initiative will be implemented through a structured public-private partnership model, opening new avenues for private sector participation, stimulating investment, and supporting the development of a sustainable, innovation-driven urban economy.