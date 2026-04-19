Arab Parliament President calls on Non-Aligned Movement for firm stance on prisoner execution law

ISTANBUL, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, has called on the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN) to take a decisive stance against Israel’s death penalty law targeting Palestinian prisoners.

Speaking at its fifth conference in Istanbul, Al Yamahi emphasised that the NAM PN represents the conscience of the free world. He stated that the minimum expected action is a resolution rejecting and condemning the legislation, alongside the mobilisation of international efforts to prevent its implementation.

"It is inconceivable that this international parliamentary gathering, which has long championed just causes, would meet without taking a clear position on racist legislation that authorises the execution of thousands of innocent prisoners before the eyes of the world," Al Yamahi added.

Addressing the conference’s primary theme, "The Role of Parliaments in Ensuring Climate-Resilient Urbanisation in the Non-Aligned Movement Region," the Arab Parliament President noted that climate adaptation is no longer an elective choice but an urgent necessity.

He urged for the strengthening of legislative frameworks to integrate climate considerations into urban planning to address the rapid challenges facing global cities.