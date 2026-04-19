Dubai Police mountain rescue units extract stranded hikers in Hatta

DUBAI, 19 April (WAM) –Dubai Police have successfully rescued two tourists who suffered from exhaustion while hiking in the Hatta mountains. The hikers had become stranded on steep mountain trails and were unable to proceed.

The operation was initiated following a distress call received by the Command and Control Centre, following which rescue units from Hatta Police Station were dispatched in coordination with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Brigadier Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of Hatta Police Station, confirmed that the rescue team, supported by reconnaissance units and paramedics, responded to the incident as drones were tutlised to pinpoint the hikers' exact coordinates, ensuring a swift location.

The tourists were safely evacuated using specialised mountain descent equipment and transported to a waiting ambulance for medical assessment and care.

Brigadier Al Ketbi reaffirmed the readiness of Hatta Police Station to respond to emergency reports in rugged terrain and valleys. He urged the public to utilise the 999 emergency line or the SOS feature on the Dubai Police application during emergencies, while highlighting the importance of adhering to designated paths and providing precise location details.