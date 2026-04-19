UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The 8th UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concluded today at Mubadala Arena, featuring high-level competition and significant public attendance.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the two-day event focused on identifying national talent to bolster the UAE national team, further cementing the country’s regional leadership in the sport and its commitment to nurturing future champions.

The final day showcased bouts in the Youth A and Adult categories. Yousef Abdullah Al Battran, Federation Board Member, stated the edition marked a milestone in professional standards and organisational excellence. He specifically highlighted the strong family presence, noting its alignment with the "Year of Family."

Athletes from ADMA Academy, including gold medalist Saif Saud Al Junaibi and bronze medalist Hamza Al Kilani, praised the tournament as a vital platform for skill development.