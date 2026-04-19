Haaland fires City to crucial victory over Arsenal

MANCHESTER, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Erling Haaland's second-half strike fired City to a priceless 2-1 Etihad win over leaders Arsenal and within three points of the Premier League summit.

Amidst a raucous Etihad backdrop, Rayan Cherki had fired City into a 16th minute lead after bamboozling the Gunners defence with a sublime piece of skill before drilling home a sweetly struck shot.

Within 30 seconds however Arsenal drew level through Kai Havertz after the Gunners striker harried an attempted Gianluigi Donnarumma clearance with the ball ricocheting into the net.

In what was an intense, high quality affair, Arsenal twice struck the post after the break through Eberechi Eze and Gabriel.

However, a relentless City, who had also struck the woodwork twice through Cherki and Haaland, were not to be denied.

And, as so often, it was Haaland who delivered, the striker firing home on 65 minutes to lift the roof off the Etihad and secure a huge three points to move us to within three of the Gunners - and with a precious game in hand.