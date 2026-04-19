Abu Dhabi museums strengthen links between education, art

ABU DHABI, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi’s museums are reinforcing their roles as premier cultural beacons by integrating education with art through innovative interactive programmes designed to enrich the student learning experience.

Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomed over 67,000 students in 2025, engaging them in specialised activities for schools, universities, and People of Determination.

In 2026, the museum is expanding its commitment with Museum Curriculum Portal, an initiative developed with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. The platform, approved by the Ministry of Education, links 148 artworks and artefacts to the national curriculum across various disciplines, including science and mathematics.

Complementing this, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is advancing scientific education through its Research and Education Institute.

The facility employs discovery-based learning and virtual reality to engage students in biodiversity, sustainability, and Earth sciences.

Meanwhile, Zayed National Museum offers immersive programmes such as "Baba Zayed" and "Unlocking History," which focus on UAE values and national identity.

Through storytelling, traditional craft workshops, and digital remote learning content, the museum provides a comprehensive platform for lifelong learning and cultural preservation.