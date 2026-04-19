FNC Secretary General highlights UAE leadership in parliamentary AI integration

ISTANBUL, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of the Federal National Council (FNC), presented the UAE's institutional framework for Artificial Intelligence in parliamentary work during a meeting of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments in Istanbul.

Addressing the gathering on the sidelines of the152nd Assembly of the IPU, Al Nuaimi detailed the FNC’s integrated model, which rests on three pillars: governance, technical tools, and capacity building. He highlighted the establishment of regulatory policies and ethical standards to ensure responsible AI use while safeguarding data privacy.

Technical advancements showcased included smart systems for session transcripts and AI-driven research tools that streamline legislative reporting.

Al Nuaimi emphasised that the UAE's experience serves as a global benchmark, combining innovation with legislative integrity, and called for increased international cooperation to enhance parliamentary efficiency through digital transformation.