CDA convenes Foster Families Committee to advance Dubai’s alternative care system

DUBAI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai convened the third meeting of the Foster Families Committee, with the participation of representatives from several relevant government entities, as part of efforts to strengthen the alternative care ecosystem and enhance coordination to ensure a safe and stable family environment for children.

The meeting underscored the Committee’s role in reviewing foster care applications, ensuring compliance with approved requirements, issuing placement decisions, and conducting continuous follow-up to support children’s stability within nurturing family settings, in line with a comprehensive legislative and regulatory framework governing alternative care in the UAE.

Representatives from Dubai Police General Headquarters, Dubai Health, the Ministry of Education, Dubai Public Prosecution, and the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children attended, reflecting strong institutional integration.

The agenda included remarks by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Hammadi, Chair of the Committee, who stressed the importance of continued collaboration, alongside a review of the Committee’s 2026 report, key challenges, opportunities, and operational improvements in line with best practices.

Maitha Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector, said, “Strengthening the alternative family care system is a key priority aligned with Dubai’s vision of building a more cohesive and empowered society. It also supports the objectives of the ‘Year of Family’ by enhancing family stability.”

She added, “Developing integrated policies and programmes in foster care, alongside strengthening collaboration among relevant entities, contributes to improving the quality of social services and ensuring a safe, stable environment for children.”

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Hammadi, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Department and Chair of the Foster Families Committee, said, “We continue to advance an integrated alternative family care system built on effective inter-agency coordination and enhanced procedural efficiency.”

He added, “The Committee serves as a platform for aligning roles across entities, improving services, empowering foster families, and supporting the long-term stability of children.”

The meeting also reviewed key aspects of the 2026 report, including assessment of foster applications, verification of eligibility, issuance of placement decisions, and consideration of special cases, as well as reports from social specialists.

The meeting concluded with recognition of participating entities and a familiarisation tour of Al Usra Village.