UAE real estate sector posts record Q1 performance in 2026

ABU DHABI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE real estate sector recorded robust performance during the first quarter of 2026, underscoring growing confidence among local and international investors in the market’s stability, adaptability to evolving conditions, and its capacity to sustain growth and deliver rewarding returns over the medium and long term.

Real estate markets across the UAE witnessed notable growth in the first three months of 2026, with official figures from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman underscoring the country’s status as a prominent global hub for property investment.

In Dubai, the Dubai Land Department reported continued strong market activity, with 718,160 real estate transactions recorded, including 60,303 disposals, marking a 6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

The total value of transactions rose to AED252 billion, up 31 percent, while the number of investments reached 57,744, an increase of 7 percent year-on-year, with a total value of AED173 billion. The investor base also expanded significantly to 48,448 investors, up 8 percent, including 29,312 new investors, marking a 14 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Abu Dhabi recorded its highest quarterly performance on record, with real estate transactions surging 160.7 percent to AED66 billion, compared to AED25.31 billion during the same period last year, according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC).

More than 13,518 transactions were executed, compared to 6,896 in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting accelerated growth and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional and global investment hub.

In Sharjah, real estate trading volume reached AED18.5 billion during the first quarter of 2026, compared to AED13.2 billion in the same period of 2025, representing a growth rate of 40.7 percent.

The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department reported that the total number of transactions increased to 29,235, marking an 18.9 percent rise compared to the previous year. The department also highlighted a notable increase in the diversity of investor nationalities, reaching 113 nationalities, compared to 97 in 2025.

UAE nationals accounted for around AED9 billion of total trading value across 10,099 properties, while investors from GCC countries, Arab nationals and other foreign investors contributed approximately AED9.5 billion across 19,136 properties.

In Ajman, the total value of real estate transactions during the first quarter reached AED6.22 billion through 3,890 transactions, marking a 12 percent increase compared to the same period last year, while trading volume amounted to AED4.24 billion through 3,128 transactions.

This strong performance across the UAE reflects the market’s resilience and the sector’s ability to navigate regional changes, supported by the leadership’s vision and a balanced economic approach that enhances confidence and stability across all economic sectors.