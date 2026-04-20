UAE Team Emirates rider secures podium at Amstel Gold Race

AMSTERDAM, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- French rider Benoît Cosnefroy of UAE Team Emirates-XRG continued his run of form in the Ardennes, delivering a solid ride to take third place at the Amstel Gold Race, securing a podium finish for UAE Team Emirates-XRG in one of the jewels of the Ardennes classics campaign.

The 257km race from Maastricht to Valkenburg, featuring 33 climbs across the Limburg hills, was raced at a relentless pace throughout the day, with a large early breakaway establishing a lead before the peloton gradually increased the tempo heading into the decisive final circuits, with Marco Frigo (NSN Cycling) the last survivor to resist being caught.

The race exploded in the final 70 kilometres on climbs such as the Loorberg, Gulperberg and Kruisberg, where a select group of favourites including Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull Bora hansgrohe) and Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl Trek) forged clear. The decisive move came on the Keutenberg and subsequent climbs, where the leading duo ultimately distanced their rivals and went on to contest victory between themselves.

Behind, Cosnefroy remained attentive in the chasing group, though found few colleagues to collaborate in the chase. Riding with patience and experience, the Frenchman held his position as the race fragmented on the final circuits, including the penultimate ascent of the Cauberg, where the front of the race was definitively established.

At the finish in Valkenburg, Evenepoel outsprinted Skjelmose to take victory after a two-man move, while Cosnefroy timed his sprint well from the reduced group to secure third place, finishing just under two minutes behind the leaders.

The Ardennes action will continue on Wednesday at the Fleche-Wallonne classic.