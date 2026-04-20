DXB LIVE achieves 33% business growth in 2025

DUBAI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, has recorded 33 percent growth in its business volume in 2025, having organised, managed, and delivered services to 442 events.

These included 84 exhibitions, 16 conferences, 26 entertainment, sports, and music events, three fashion shows, six corporate events, and 13 graduation ceremonies, in addition to 186 outdoor events held across the UAE.

In the exhibitions sector, the company continued to organise a number of prominent international events, including the World of Coffee exhibition, whose fourth edition attracted approximately 17,000 industry visitors from 78 countries.

The event has grown fourfold over the past four years, with the 2025 edition held across 20,000 square metres, representing a 30 percent increase compared to the previous edition.

DXB LIVE also expanded its operations beyond the UAE into the Kingdom of Bahrain, organising the Bahrain Coffee Festival in collaboration with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, with its inaugural edition attracting more than 10,000 visitors.

In the conferences sector, DXB LIVE organised 16 international conferences, including the General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), which represents more than 50,000 members across 137 countries, and the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Congress, a United Nations specialised agency representing 192 countries.

The World Police Summit, organised in collaboration with Dubai Police, recorded strong participation, bringing together 922 police leaders, specialists, and diplomats, and attracting 53,922 visitors from more than 110 countries, marking an increase of over 300 percent compared to the previous edition.

The company also organised the MEIDAM International Conference for dermatology and aesthetics in Dubai, and launched its first edition in Morocco, in addition to a range of scientific, medical, and commercial events.

In the field of exhibition stand design and build, DXB LIVE delivered 286 innovative stands for companies, government entities, and organisations, covering approximately 450,000 square feet across the UAE and internationally, including 44 stands in 13 global cities, such as Australia, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Italy, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

The company also organised a number of cultural and community events, including Hatta Cultural Nights for Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and the Hatta Gatherings initiative in collaboration with the Community Development Authority and Brand Dubai.

"The strong performance achieved by DXB LIVE in 2025 reflects the growing role the company plays in supporting the exhibitions and events industry in Dubai and the region through delivering integrated solutions that combine operational expertise with innovation in event design and execution," said Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB LIVE. "This achievement also reflects the increasing trust placed in our services by organisers of major exhibitions, conferences, and events both locally and internationally."

During 2025, DXB LIVE also delivered integrated event services for a number of major global exhibitions and conferences, including GITEX Global, GITEX Africa, GITEX Berlin, Gulfood, Beautyworld, Automechanika, Saudi Food Show, and Arabian Travel Market, among other international events.

The company also organised the Global Encounters Festival at the Dubai World Trade Centre, spanning 120,000 square metres and attracting more than 100,000 visitors from 85 countries over nine days.

The event brought together 4,000 artists and athletes and 3,500 volunteers across nine themed zones, featuring extensive live performances, sports activities, and cultural showcases, supported by 15 stages and 1,500 square metres of LED screens. The festival contributed to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global events hub, with its return announced for 2028.

DXB LIVE also won three awards at the Middle East Event Awards 2025, including Best Community Event for Hatta Cultural Nights, Best Stand Design and Build (under 100 sqm) for the Fujifilm stand at Medlab, and Best Event on a Budget for organising the Dubai Coffee Festival, which attracted more than 20,000 visitors.