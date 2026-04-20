Unified global parliamentary stance urgent to counter escalation in Palestine: Arab Parliament Speaker

ISTANBUL, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament has underscored the urgent need to unify the international parliamentary voice in response to escalating developments in the Palestinian territories.

In a speech delivered at the second meeting of the Group of Parliaments Supporting Palestine, held in Istanbul, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, emphasised that the rights of Palestinians demand "every supportive voice and every sincere effort" to uphold justice.

Al Yamahi commended the initiative launched by the Turkish Parliament to establish the Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine, hailing it as a significant parliamentary step that reflects deep awareness of the challenges facing the Palestinian cause, and affirming the Arab Parliament’s commitment to active participation.

Al Yamahi reviewed recent developments, including the approval by the Israeli Knesset of legislation permitting the execution of Palestinian prisoners, describing it as a grave and unprecedented violation of international humanitarian law.

He also highlighted continued settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, alongside ongoing violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites, particularly Al Aqsa Mosque, including restrictions on worshippers, in what he described as a clear violation of freedom of worship.

These developments coincide with continued challenges in implementing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the ongoing humanitarian suffering faced by the Palestinian people.

Al Yamahi added that parliamentary diplomacy is no longer a complementary option, but has become an influential tool in shaping global public opinion, defending the Palestinian cause and mobilising international support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.