ADAFSA showcases integrated ecosystem at Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026

ABU DHABI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) is participating with a comprehensive pavilion at the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026, organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) at ADNEC Al Ain from 22nd to 26th April.

This participation forms a key part of the authority’s efforts to enhance the sustainability of the agricultural sector and strengthen the UAE’s food security ecosystem.

Through its presence at the event, ADAFSA is showcasing an integrated suite of projects and initiatives covering all stages of the food value chain — from agricultural and livestock production through food manufacturing to market access. This reflects a unified government approach to developing a modern agricultural sector built on innovation and sustainability.

The pavilion features a range of strategic initiatives that support the agricultural economy, most notably the development of the food and agri‑processing sector. The exhibit highlights key sector indicators in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the sector’s role in strengthening food supply chains and increasing the added value of local production. It also presents the incentive and facilitation programmes available to investors and industry stakeholders.

The authority is also spotlighting the Abu Dhabi Honey Programme, a national model for advancing local production through the application of advanced techniques such as the artificial insemination of queen bees and genetic improvement. These efforts contribute to enhancing product quality and boosting competitiveness in local and regional markets.

In the field of agricultural innovation, the authority is presenting strategic projects, including the cultivation of cassava as an alternative crop to support strategic diversification and the development of mushroom production using locally sourced growing media.

The pavilion also features Smart Agriculture 4.0 initiatives that utilise artificial intelligence (AI), sensors, and data analytics to improve production efficiency and optimise the use of natural resources.

Additionally, ADAFSA is showcasing its project to develop the first Emirati sheep breed through genetic improvement programmes tailored to the local environment, supporting increased productivity and the long‑term sustainability of livestock resources.

The authority is also participating with a dedicated platform for the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, one of the UAE’s leading national initiatives supporting farmers and livestock breeders. The platform highlights the award’s achievements in advancing the sector and promoting the adoption of global best practices.

Alongside the exhibition, ADAFSA is organising a series of specialised awareness and advisory workshops covering livestock management — including best practices for managing sheep, goat, and poultry farms — as well as addressing heat‑stress challenges, integrated aquaculture systems, pest control, and climate adaptation. These workshops aim to strengthen knowledge transfer and capacity‑building across the sector.

To support local production and encourage excellence, the authority is organising specialised competitions for the best breeds and weights in sheep and goats, with total prizes amounting to AED910,000. Daily auctions will also be held to stimulate the local market and enhance the competitiveness of national production.

ADAFSA will further strengthen its strategic partnerships by signing several agreements with relevant entities, supporting the adoption of innovative solutions and reinforcing the sustainability of the agricultural and food sectors.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition serves as a vital national platform bringing together decision‑makers, experts, investors, and farmers. It plays a key role in accelerating the adoption of modern technologies and promoting innovation, supporting the UAE’s vision of building a more efficient and sustainable food system.