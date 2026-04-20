IPU assembly approves UAE proposal on maritime security

ISTANBUL, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has adopted a proposal submitted by the UAE, presented by the Federal National Council (FNC) delegation, to issue a resolution on the role of parliaments in safeguarding international navigation and global economic stability, to enhance maritime security and protect critical infrastructure during conflicts.

During the 152nd IPU Assembly held in Istanbul, the Assembly also approved the appointment of Dr. Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Member of the Federal National Council, as rapporteur for the draft resolution, which is set to be adopted at the 154th IPU Assembly.

He noted that the proposal reflects a clear understanding that contemporary conflicts are no longer confined within immediate borders, but increasingly extend to maritime corridors, supply chains, energy facilities, and essential services, directly affecting international peace and security.

He explained that the proposal addresses a matter of significant importance, namely the protection of international navigation, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and mitigating the wide-ranging economic and humanitarian repercussions resulting from conflicts extending beyond their immediate theatres.

"When maritime routes are threatened, or ports are targeted, the impact is not limited to a single country; it extends to the global economy, trade flows, energy security, and the delivery of humanitarian aid," Al Muhairi said.

He added that the topic provides parliaments with a genuine opportunity to protect international stability, safeguard global economic interests, and enhance countries’ capacity to address the growing risks associated with modern conflicts.