'RB Boyfriend' crowned Champion of 33rd UAE President’s Cup season opener in Tunisia

ABU DHABI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ksar Saïd Racecourse in Tunisia delivered an extraordinary start to the 33rd edition of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses. Before a crowd exceeding 15,000 spectators, a testament to the Cup’s growing reach, the festive atmosphere at Ksar Saïd reflected the standing this series has built over 33 years as the world’s most prestigious platform for Purebred Arabian racing.

In a Group 1 contest over 2,000 metres on a dirt track, RB Boyfriend (by RB Burn out of Rich Friend) produced a performance of precision and authority.

The champion made his move on the final turn, surging forward with control and composure to lead the field and extend his advantage in the closing metres, crossing the line in a time of 2:18.05.

Trained by Ali Al-Qiyadi and ridden by Adel Al-Qiyadi, the champion carries the colours of owner Omar Ismail Garghar. The win brings his career total to 9 victories and 2 runner-up finishes from just 11 starts, a record that speaks to a horse operating at the very top of his ability.

The race and the crowning of the winners were attended by Dr. Iman Ahmed Al Salami, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia, and Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary-General of the Higher Organising Committee for the President’s Cup, alongside prominent official and diplomatic figures.

Musallam Salem Al Amri, Member of the Higher Organising Committee, said, “This leg reflects the strength of the new season’s launch and the global value the Cup holds in supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders. The crowd we witnessed and the strong competition among the participating horses embody the prestige of the event and confirm its pioneering role in developing Arabian horse racing internationally.”

He added, “We are proud of the massive public success and the prestigious global standing this Cup continues to achieve. The Tunisia leg embodied an exceptional stage - one that reflects the UAE’s leadership in advancing Arabian horse racing on the international stage.”

Beyond the racing itself, the occasion encompassed heritage and cultural activities that framed the event as more than a sporting contest — it was a celebration of the UAE’s values and the enduring significance of the Arabian horse.

The horse auction held in Tunisia in the days preceding the race drew unprecedented public interest and record participation, underlining the Cup’s expanding commercial and cultural footprint.