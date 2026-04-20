ADGM, Shenzhen’s Futian District in China to advance cross-border financial ties

ABU DHABI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- ADGM has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Futian District People's Government of Shenzhen, marking a significant step in strengthening economic and financial cooperation between Abu Dhabi and one of China’s leading financial and innovation hubs.

The partnership establishes a framework to enhance collaboration across a range of priority sectors, including financial services, innovation, and talent development, while supporting broader economic, cultural, and educational exchanges between the two jurisdictions.

Under the agreement, ADGM and Futian District will work closely to promote mutual development opportunities and facilitate greater cross-border engagement between their respective business and financial communities.

The collaboration will focus on advancing dialogue and knowledge exchange in key areas such as financial innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in finance, and international investment structures, including Qualified Foreign Limited Partner (QFLP) frameworks.

The two parties will also support the organisation of joint initiatives, including roundtables, conferences, and business forums, designed to foster deeper engagement between regulators, investors, and industry stakeholders. These platforms will enable the sharing of expertise and insights, while creating new avenues for partnership and investment.

The MoU was signed between Deng Jun, Director of the General Office of Futian District People's Government of Shenzhen, and Rashed Al Blooshi, CEO of the Registration Authority (RA) of ADGM.

“This collaboration with Futian District marks an important step in further strengthening ADGM’s international partnerships and deepening connectivity between Abu Dhabi and key global financial hubs. By fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration across areas such as financial innovation, talent development, and investment structures, we are creating new pathways for capital, ideas, and opportunity to flow between our markets,” Al Blooshi said.

He added that this agreement reflects ADGM’s continued commitment to enabling sustainable growth, supporting cross-border investment, and advancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global financial centre.

Deng Jun said that the signing of the MoU between Futian District and ADGM marks a further step toward practical cooperation between the two sides. “We have reached a consensus to take a regular communication mechanism as a key lever to facilitate the swift implementation of short-term and medium-term cooperation projects, and to jointly achieve greater progress.”

As part of the collaboration, ADGM and Futian District will encourage the participation of public and private sector representatives in official events and delegations, further strengthening institutional ties and enhancing connectivity between the UAE and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

This partnership reflects the shared ambition of both parties to support innovation-led growth and to contribute to the continued development of globally connected financial ecosystems. It also reinforces ADGM’s role as a gateway for international capital and a platform for businesses seeking access to high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.