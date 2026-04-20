Emirates Development Bank reaches AED1 billion in monthly approvals

ABU DHABI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Development Bank (EDB) on Monday announced a landmark strategic milestone, recording AED1 billion in monthly financing approvals. This scale of capital deployment reinforces the UAE's position as a global economic safe haven.

While international markets navigate shifting trade dynamics and geopolitical complexities, EDB is actively executing a long-term vision to guarantee the nation's economic resilience. By systematically financing large-scale industrial projects, EDB is ensuring that the UAE's core infrastructure and supply networks remain robust, resilient, and entirely self-sufficient for decades to come.

"The UAE's economic foundation is built on visionary planning, not reactionary measures," said Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of EDB. "Reaching AED1 billion in monthly approvals demonstrates our capacity to execute on that vision at scale. We are deliberately financing the national champions and critical infrastructure projects that will define the UAE's future economy."

He added, "This is about healthy, sustainable portfolio growth driven by rigorous credit risk analytics. Our mandate is clear— to build an industrial base so strong and so deeply integrated that it remains entirely unaffected by external global pressures."

The AED1 billion milestone reflects a highly targeted pipeline of strategic investments across EDB's five priority sectors — manufacturing, food security, renewable energy, healthcare, and advanced technology.

Rather than volume-driven expansion, EDB's approach is rooted in disciplined financing that delivers structural national value. Prominent examples include Esyasoft Holding's advanced smart grid technologies and the EWEC Al Nouf Power Project — investments that directly finance the UAE's clean energy transition and technological independence.

To ensure that this scale of capital can be deployed effectively to the projects that need it most, EDB has instituted key structural updates. These include the liberalisation of the Bank's liquidity policy, reduced requirements for loan approvals to enable faster access to funds, and refinements to funding and capital frameworks to better support businesses in today's dynamic economic environment.

These measures are designed to ensure that EDB can respond swiftly to market demands while reinforcing its role as a catalyst for industrial growth and supply chain resilience.

As EDB continues to scale its operations under Operation 300bn, the Bank remains the definitive institutional partner for the UAE's industrial future — providing the patient debt and strategic capital required to secure the nation's position as a dominant, unshakeable global economic hub.