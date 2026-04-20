Capital.com reports $1.27 trillion in client trading volume

DUBAI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Capital.com, a global fintech building online trading platforms, has published its Q1 2026 trading platform update, reporting $1.27 trillion in client trading volumes for the period January to March 2026, up 11.2 percent from $1.14 trillion in Q4 2025.

The total number of trades executed rose 81 percent year-on-year compared with Q1 2025. January was the most active month across the six-month observation window, reaching approximately $502 billion, up 11.5 percent on October 2025, the next highest month in the same period, driven by sustained gold price increases and central bank purchasing at a 25-year high.

The Middle East accounted for a significant share of total trading volume during the quarter, with the UAE among the top three markets alongside Germany and the United Kingdom, consistent with Q4 2025 regional patterns. Regional distribution reflected participation across the jurisdictions in which Capital.com holds regulatory authorisation.

Tarik Chebib, CEO Middle East, Capital.com, said, “Q1 2026 brought three significant market events — gold at successive record highs in January, crypto volatility in February, and sustained Middle East conflict that drove two distinct waves of oil trading activity in March. Each event created a different kind of decision pressure for participants."

Gold Spot was the most actively traded instrument in Q1 2026, accounting for approximately 59 percent of January’s platform volume as prices reached successive highs throughout the month. Gold prices reached successive record highs in January, driven by central bank purchasing at a 25-year high, a weakening US dollar and sustained geopolitical tension.