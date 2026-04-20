Ghobash meets Speaker of Morocco’s House of Councillors

ISTANBUL, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Mohamed Ould Errachid, Speaker of the House of Councillors of the Kingdom of Morocco, on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Istanbul.

At the outset of the meeting, Ghobash emphasised the UAE’s appreciation for Morocco’s supportive stance, particularly its condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks that targeted the UAE and several countries in the region. He praised Morocco’s firm fraternal positions, reflecting the depth of relations between the two nations.

He noted that the Iranian attacks constitute a blatant violation of international law and a direct threat to regional security and stability, stressing the importance of solidarity among brotherly countries in addressing common challenges and safeguarding national security and sovereignty.

Ghobash also referred to the missile and drone attacks launched against the UAE as part of the Iranian terrorist assaults targeting several countries in the region, underscoring that, despite these attacks, the UAE, through the courage and resilience of its people, remained a strong bulwark against such threats and a shield protecting its sovereignty, security and stability.

Both sides reviewed the serious developments and repercussions affecting regional and international security and stability, including their impact on international navigation, energy supplies and supply chains, which negatively affect global economic stability.

They stressed the importance of building on the distinguished relations between the two countries and their fraternal peoples to enhance parliamentary cooperation in a manner that meets their aspirations for development, prosperity and stability.

Ghobash congratulated Ould Errachid on his election as President of the Association of African Senates, Shoora and Equivalent Councils in Africa.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and Morocco, particularly at the parliamentary level, through activating parliamentary friendship committees and intensifying coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest in regional and international forums.

Errachid affirmed his country’s keenness to strengthen relations with the UAE, stressing the importance of joint action to address current challenges and support all efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.

He highlighted the importance of enhancing parliamentary diplomacy to support the growing bilateral relations, promote cooperation and dialogue, bring viewpoints closer together, and back efforts to resolve regional and international issues.

The meeting was attended by several FNC members.