UAE sends 100 tonnes of food supplies to Gaza under ‘Humaid Air Bridge’, ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

AL ARISH, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- A UAE relief aircraft carrying 100 tonnes of food supplies arrived in Egypt’s Al Arish city as part of the “Humaid Air Bridge,” within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts under ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The shipment includes 3,978 food parcels prepared in accordance with the highest humanitarian standards, contributing to meeting basic needs and enhancing food security for affected families in Gaza amid the difficult humanitarian conditions.

The UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish received the shipment upon arrival, where it was transported and stored at the UAE’s humanitarian logistics centre in the city, in preparation for its entry into Gaza through approved mechanisms to ensure swift delivery to beneficiaries.

The arrival of the aircraft marks a continuation of the UAE’s sustained relief efforts and its commitment to extending humanitarian support to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and provide essential needs under current circumstances.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues its humanitarian mission through multiple channels, air, land and sea, delivering food, medical and relief assistance to Gaza, reflecting the UAE’s longstanding approach to humanitarian work and solidarity with fraternal nations in times of crisis.