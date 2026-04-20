Calidus showcases advanced defence solutions at DSA Malaysia 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group is participating at the Defence Service Asia Exhibition and Conference 2026 (DSA 2026), taking place from 20th to 23rd April in Kuala Lumpur, as part of the UAE national pavilion.

The participation reflects the rapid growth of the national defence industry and strengthens the Group’s presence on the global defence map, while fostering knowledge exchange, strengthening partnerships, and showcasing locally developed technological capabilities on international stages.

The Group’s participation also aligns with its strategic focus on Southeast Asian markets and its ambition to expand within these promising regions. It also reflects its commitment to the directives and vision of the UAE’s leadership to build an advanced defence industrial ecosystem based on innovation and local manufacturing, further contributing to national capability development and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for defence industries.

At the exhibition, Calidus is showcasing a selection of its most prominent integrated defence solutions, designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in the UAE by highly qualified Emirati talent - a practical demonstration of the advanced manufacturing capabilities adopted by the Group.

In the land systems domain, Calidus is focusing on a range of advanced platforms, including the new Mezyad 001 vehicle, highlighting its operational readiness, mobility, manoeuvrability, and integration with modern weapon and sensor systems. The display also includes models of the multi‑role Mezyad 005 vehicle, the 8x8 armoured fighting vehicle Sweihan - one of the world’s newest armoured combat platforms - the multi‑purpose MCAV, the Al Wahash vehicle, and the Al Washag reconnaissance vehicle designed for surveillance and scouting missions and the LAHAB 155mm L52 state-of -the art artillery system.

In the maritime domain, the Group is highlighting a model of the PV38 patrol vessel, an advanced naval platform designed to support maritime security, surveillance, and coastal protection missions with high efficiency.

For air systems, Calidus is displaying a model of the Badr‑250 (B‑250) light attack aircraft - one of the most significant achievements of the national aerospace industry - combining operational effectiveness with the flexibility required for close air support missions, as well as a model of the B‑250T training aircraft, an advanced platform designed to prepare and qualify pilots to the highest standards.

Among the key exhibits are also advanced models of the AlHeda missile systems, offering high targeting accuracy and enhanced operational performance to support force readiness and enable effective response to diverse threats.

The Group’s participation goes beyond product display; it serves as a strategic message underscoring the capability of Emirati talent to develop defence systems that meet the highest global standards and address the demands of modern operational environments with reliability and efficiency.

This participation also reflects the Group’s commitment to expanding its international footprint and strengthening its strategic partnerships across Asian markets, supporting the export of national defence products and opening new avenues for collaboration with defence and security stakeholders.

Calidus looks forward to exploring promising opportunities for collaboration through meetings with leaders and representatives of participating companies, where it will present its innovative solutions to meet national requirements and expand its global presence. The Group also aims to strengthen national supply chains to support self‑reliance in this vital sector and advance technology transfer to keep pace with modern developments, highlighting the UAE’s defence products built on innovation, artificial intelligence integration, and regional and international expansion, further reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading pillar of the global defence industry.