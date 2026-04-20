FNC Speaker meets Chairwoman of Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russian Federation

ISTANBUL, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Valentina Matviyenko

Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Istanbul.

During the meeting, both sides affirmed the depth and strength of relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation, stressing the importance of further enhancing them across various levels, particularly in the parliamentary field through intensified coordination, exchanges of visits and meetings.

The Russian side reiterated its support for the UAE and condemned the attacks targeting the country, expressing sincere condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives as a result of these attacks.

Ghobash expressed appreciation for Russia’s stances and role in this regard, underscoring the importance of continued cooperation and coordination to strengthen security and stability, reflecting the solidity of the bilateral partnership.

He welcomed Matvienko, noting that bilateral meetings provide important opportunities to exchange views on issues of mutual interest and explore ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two sides.

He highlighted the importance of continued coordination between the two countries in regional and international forums, as well as the alignment of views on many issues, expressing the UAE’s aspiration to open new horizons for joint cooperation.

Ghobash referred to the terrorist Iranian attacks and threats targeting the UAE, alongside several Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, since 28th February 2026, which undermine their security, stability and sovereignty.

He stressed the need for a clear and firm international stances rejecting attacks on sovereign states and reaffirming respect for international law and the United Nations Charter.

He underscored that the security of international maritime corridors and freedom of navigation constitute a fundamental pillar of global security and stability, highlighting the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz as a vital artery for international trade and energy markets. He rejected any attempts to politicise the strait or use it as a tool of pressure or coercion in violation of international law and global economic interests.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that Iran does not evade accountability for unlawful attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, energy facilities and economic interests, and that it bears full legal responsibility for the resulting damages and losses, including compensation in accordance with international law.

Ghobash expressed deep regret over the UN Security Council’s failure to take decisive measures to curb Iranian threats to maritime security, energy markets and the global economy, underscoring the need for the international community and UN institutions to assume their responsibilities more effectively and resolutely.

He also emphasised the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, prevent further conflict, and pursue political solutions based on respect for state sovereignty, dialogue and parliamentary diplomacy.

On humanitarian mediation in the Ukraine crisis, Matviyenko praised the UAE’s humanitarian and diplomatic role, particularly in facilitating prisoner exchange efforts, noting that the UAE successfully completed 14 exchanges involving 3,771 prisoners.

Ghobash expressed appreciation for the confidence placed in these efforts, reaffirming the UAE’s readiness to continue its humanitarian role and work with relevant parties to promote peaceful solutions.

Several FNC members attended the meeting.