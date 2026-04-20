UAE State Security Department announces dismantling of terrorist organisation plotting to undermine country's security, stability

ABU DHABI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE State Security Department (SSD) has announced the dismantling of a terrorist organisation and the arrest of its members for involvement in covert activities aimed at undermining national unity and destabilising the country through plans to carry out systematic terrorist and sabotage operations on UAE soil. Investigations revealed links between the organisation and Iran’s “Wilayat al-Faqih” ideology.

Investigations also showed that members adopted extremist terrorist ideologies threatening internal security, carrying out recruitment and mobilisation through secret meetings under a coordinated plan with external entities to access sensitive locations.

According to surveillance and follow-up investigations, the organisation held clandestine meetings inside and outside the country with terrorist elements and suspicious organisations, aiming to spread misleading ideas among Emirati youth and recruit them in support of foreign allegiances, incite against the UAE’s foreign policy and internal measures, and portray the country negatively. They also collected funds through unofficial means and transferred them to suspicious external entities.

The charges brought against the members of the organisation include establishing a secret organisation, managing its activities within the country, pledging allegiance and loyalty to external parties, and undermining national unity and social peace.

The State Security Department reaffirmed its firm commitment to confronting any threats to public security, calling on citizens and residents to report suspicious activities through official channels to further strengthen security and stability.