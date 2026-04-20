FNC Speaker meets Ivorian counterpart, discusses regional developments

ISTANBUL, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Patrick Achi, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Istanbul.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in the region and their serious repercussions on regional security and stability. They also addressed the Iranian attacks targeting countries in the region, describing them as violations of state sovereignty, international laws and norms, and a threat to international peace and security.

Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations between the UAE and Côte d’Ivoire to expand cooperation and coordination on issues of mutual interest.

They underscored the need to intensify efforts aimed at finding peaceful solutions to the various crises and challenges facing the region, amid delicate global conditions and rapidly evolving challenges.

The two sides highlighted the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation and coordination between the two councils, unifying positions and visions on issues of common concern, and exchanging support in regional and international parliamentary forums, particularly within the IPU. They also emphasised supporting mutual nominations, exchanging expertise, knowledge and parliamentary best practices, and benefiting from the leading experiences of both councils.

Ghobash pointed to current regional developments, including the unprovoked Iranian attacks targeting the UAE, GCC countries and Jordan, and their repercussions on global energy markets, supply chains and international trade.

He noted that the UAE adopted a clear policy, before and during the crisis, based on restraint and avoiding military escalation, including not allowing its territory or facilities to be used to launch military operations against any regional party, reflecting its firm commitment to supporting regional and international security and stability, ensuring the continued flow of energy supplies, and safeguarding global economic stability.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of building on the distinguished relations between the two countries and their friendly peoples to enhance parliamentary cooperation in a way that supports their aspirations for development, prosperity and stability.

GhobashHe stressed the importance of coordinating positions within the IPU to issue unified parliamentary stances that serve common interests.

The Ivorian side praised the UAE’s notable achievements, describing them as a source of inspiration across various fields, particularly as a leading hub in digital transformation and tourism. It also expressed interest in strengthening investment opportunities between the two countries and a desire to visit the UAE in the near future.

The meeting was attended by FNC member Ahmed Mir Hashim Khouri.