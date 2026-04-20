Jameela Al Qasimi reviews future plans of SSEF

SHARJAH, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- During her annual visit to the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, was briefed on the Foundation’s most prominent achievements for 2025, as well as updates on institutional work and its future plans for the next phase.

This comes as part of its ongoing efforts to empower orphaned children and their families, and its commitment to enhancing the quality of services provided to them.

She expressed her appreciation for the remarkable achievements and developmental initiatives she witnessed, emphasising that the institution's accomplishments reflect a high level of institutional work based on a clear vision aimed at making a tangible impact on the lives of its beneficiaries.

She commended the efforts made in developing programmes and initiatives, as well as the forward-looking strategies that demonstrate awareness of the importance of innovation and sustainability, thereby enhancing the organisation’s position as a leading model in humanitarian work and contributing to building a more stable and empowering future.

Foundation leadership remarks

Mona bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, stated, “The Foundation's continued achievements stem from its vision and strategy, which are derived from the directives of the Sharjah government. This government places people at the heart of its priorities, striving to empower them and enhance their quality of life, which serves as a primary motivation to operate according to the highest institutional standards.”

She added that the next phase will focus on implementing a package of development initiatives that support resource diversification, enhance programme efficiency, and expand the scope of quality initiatives to maximise the positive impact on the lives of 1,201 families comprising 2,702 orphans, thereby solidifying the organisation’s position as a leading model in sustainable empowerment.

She explained that the achievements of 2025 were the result of integrated institutional work, culminating in the launch of several quality projects, most notably the “Neighbours of the Prophet” endowment, in addition to achieving tangible results in academic, economic, psychological, social, health, professional, and environmental empowerment. This ensures comprehensive and integrated support for children and their families.

She added, “The organisation is confidently moving towards a more advanced stage through ambitious future plans, including the launch of a five-year strategic plan, the implementation of the ABC programme to prioritise support, and the activation of a corporate governance system, all of which will enhance performance quality and elevate the level of services.”

She also indicated that the next phase will witness the implementation of several key initiatives, including the establishment of new organisational departments, the development of initiatives that enhance family and social support, and the modernisation of institutional work systems to meet future aspirations and improve service delivery.

She affirmed that the Foundation continues to develop its operational mechanisms in line with best practices, ensuring sustainable impact and strengthening its leading role in empowering orphans, in alignment with the Emirate of Sharjah’s vision of building a cohesive and prosperous society.