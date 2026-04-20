UAE Radiology Conference highlights AI advances in diagnostics and patient care across 16 nations

DUBAI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Radiology Society of the Emirates of the Emirates Medical Association, organised its 10 th Official Annual Society Meeting from 17th to 19th April, in collaboration with The Royal College of Radiologists (UK), under the theme: “Artificial Intelligence in Radiology: Towards Platforms and Practice.

The conference brought together more than 500 physicians and specialists from 16 countries and was organised by InfoPlus Events LLC.

Dr. Taleb Mohammed Al Mansoori, President of the Radiology Society of the Emirates of the Emirates Medical Association; Conference Chair, stated that the conference celebrating now in its tenth consecutive year edition, represents a pivotal platform for advancing the field of radiology in the UAE and the Arab world.

He emphasised its role in fostering global exchange of knowledge and ideas, thereby enhancing physicians’ competencies and improving patient care.

Dr. Al Mansoori added that the first day was dedicated to a specialised workshop on artificial intelligence, while the second and third days focused on artificial intelligence systems and applications and their comparison with conventional diagnostic imaging across modalities, including X-ray, CT scans and MRI. These advancements provide deeper diagnostic insights, support clinical decision- making, enhance hospital operational efficiency and elevate the quality and reliability of healthcare services delivered to patients.

The Conference Chair further noted that the conference featured 61 speakers, 43 scientific lectures, 16 scientific sessions and 4 specialised workshops in addition to 30 accepted scientific posters, total of 24 supporting entities from within the UAE and abroad also participated.

Dr. Al Mansoori highlighted that artificial intelligence systems significantly streamline and optimise workflows within radiology departments by prioritising cases based on severity, ensuring rapid response to critical cases. Artificial intelligence also automates routine image processing tasks, reducing the administrative and technical burden on physicians and facilitates seamless communication and collaboration between radiologists and treating physicians, thereby accelerating clinical decision-making.

Dr. also affirmed that artificial intelligence will not replace the human element, contrary to early expectations following its emergence. However, physicians must equip themselves with artificial intelligence tools to enhance their efficiency and capabilities, an evolution that has already encouraged many aspiring medical students to pursue radiology as a specialty.

Dr. Usama Mohammad Al Bastaki, Consultant and Head of all Radiology Departments at Dubai Health, revealed several projects planned for launch this year in collaboration between radiology departments and academic institutions across the UAE. These include initiatives to connect computer science and artificial intelligence specialists with institutions such as Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Khalifa University.

Dr. Al Bastaki noted that artificial intelligence is currently being utilised in breast cancer screening under the national early detection program as well as in detecting strokes. Another artificial intelligence driven chest imaging project is being developed in collaboration with a pharmaceutical company and Mohamed bin Zayed University, aimed at reducing the time required to read imaging results. This comes in response to the growing use of medical imaging technologies such as X-ray, CT scans and MRI.

Dr. underscored the pivotal role of artificial intelligence in improving diagnostic accuracy and speed, reducing the burden on radiologists and directing attention to urgent cases, ultimately enhancing the quality of patient care.