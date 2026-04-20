Ministry of Community Empowerment, Ministry of Economy & Tourism begin training 1,000 families

ABU DHABI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Community Empowerment and the Ministry of Economy and Tourism announced the start of training for 50 Emirati entrepreneurs as part of the Entrepreneurs from Emirati Families programme launched in collaboration with New Economy Academy and partnership with Majra – the National CSR Fund, Emirates Foundation and Neol. The programme is one of the Year of Family initiatives.

The programme is part of the ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The programme aims to train and qualify 1,000 entrepreneurs from Emirati families over a period of five years, at an average of 200 trainees per year, to help them transform their productive and creative skills into successful businesses.

The programme will be led by a host of top instructors, experts and consultants specialising in entrepreneurship, self-development, economy, finance and technology.

Main economic themes addressed by the programme in the early years include entrepreneurship in tourism, agriculture and agrotech, food industries, tech-based financial services, and transport services.

Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment, said, “The Ministry of Community Empowerment operates under a strategic vision and works in partnership with all stakeholders to foster an environment conducive to social and economic innovation. Our goal is to empower Emirati families by transforming their ambitions into competitive businesses. The Entrepreneurs from Emirati Families programme provides a pivotal platform that enables Emiratis to lead their ventures with efficiency, ensuring social and economic stability through self-sufficiency.”

She added, “The programme serves as a powerful catalyst, transforming Emirati families’ creative and pioneering ideas into national brands that are globally competitive. We aspire to create a new reality where Emirati entrepreneurs are integral partners in the economic development, and key contributors to shaping the future through inspiring success stories that prove our national talent is our greatest wealth, and the path to sustainable prosperity.”

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, stated, “The Entrepreneurs from Emirati Families programme is a cornerstone of our national strategy to transform human capital into productive economic drivers. This initiative reflects the leadership’s vision for investing in people as the best approach to ensuring an entrepreneurial future. Guided by this vision, we aim to build a comprehensive ecosystem of empowerment and training that supports national projects and fosters self-sufficiency, enabling productive families to become integral partners in the economy.”

He added, “The Programme serves as a strategic bridge, connecting the aspirations of Emiratis with growth opportunities across the public and private sectors. The Ministry of Economy and Tourism believes that the UAE’s entrepreneurial landscape offers a wealth of opportunities and innovation in various fields that can significantly contribute to economic resilience, and build a dynamic community that leads economic growth, guided by an ambitious and sustainable vision.”

The programme features multiple themes, including fundamentals of entrepreneurship and the entrepreneurial mindset, the different business models, idea generation, business model development, idea and market validation, market and competitor analysis, revenue models and business structures, go-to-market strategies, financial systems and business setup planning, as well as presentation and marketing skills.